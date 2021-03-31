IND USA
The image shows the baby owl.(Reddit)
Spare a moment and take a look at this sleepy baby owl. Awws guaranteed

  "Baby owl taking a nap," reads the simple caption shared alongside the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Videos featuring baby animals are enough to make someone’s day brighter. One such Reddit video featuring a baby owl is here to do exactly the same. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip is a treasure trove of cuteness. After watching it, you may feel a strong urge to pet the little owl.

“Baby owl taking a nap,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video. It shows the little one laying its head down on a pillow while being stroked by a person. The pure cuteness in the video is guaranteed to make you gush.

Take a look at the clip:

Baby owl taking a nap. from r/aww


Shared some eight hours ago, the video has garnered over 50,400 upvotes and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop swooning at the baby owl’s cuteness. While some expressed how the little owl looked like a kitten, others said how the video made them sleepy too.

“Owls are definitely cats in bird form,” wrote a Reddit user. “This one's actually a meowl,” joked another. “Okay that’s a sky kitty,” commented a third. “I think I melted a little,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

