Spiders cover bushland in Australia’s Victoria in webs. Watch fascinatingly scary video

If you’re an arachnophobe and the eight-legged creatures make your skin crawl, then this is a story you don’t want to know. This is a story of how an Australian region is draped in spider webs following days of heavy waterlogging in the area.

Floods caused by torrential downpour in Australia’s Victoria caused humans to flee to safety. It did the same for the spiders too. That resulted in an area of the region to be covered in a blanket of thick cobwebs.

Many took to social media to share images and videos of the webs. And they aren’t for anyone afraid of the arachnids.

Here is a video shared by ANI on Twitter. “Massive spider web blankets Australia’s bushland after heavy rains in the region. Visuals from Gippsland, Victoria,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

#WATCH | Massive spider web blankets Australia’s bushland after heavy rains in the region. Visuals from Gippsland, Victoria.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/3jGwARkHHk — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Take a look at the images shared on Reddit:

Check out some more pictures shared by an Instagram user:

"This is a surprisingly common phenomenon after floods. When we get these types of very heavy rains and flooding, these animals who spend their lives cryptically on the ground can't live there anymore, and do exactly what we try to do -- they move to the higher ground," Professor Dieter Hochuli, an ecologist from the University of Sydney told CNN affiliate 7News. He added that the spiders responsible for the beautiful yet scary webs are sheet web spiders that generally live on ground.

Rescue operations are underway in the flood-hit areas of Australia.