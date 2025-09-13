‘Spitting can cost you’: New Zealand vlogger spots poster in England warning £150 fine for spitting paan

A New Zealand vlogger has captured social media’s attention after sharing a curious discovery on the streets of England. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Karl Rock is seen wandering through a neighbourhood when he spots a poster warning against spitting paan. A New Zealand vlogger shared a viral clip from England showing a poster that warned people not to spit paan or face a £150 fine.(Instagram/iamkarlrock)

(Also read: ‘Is that normal in England?’: New Zealand vlogger questions British humour after Leicester street prank)

Pointing to the sign, Karl can be heard saying, “In England, spitting can cost you. Oh look, you can see here, there’s a sign here. It says, I can only read basically, paan. I can’t read the rest, it’s all in Gujarati. Okay, it says don’t spit paan. You will be fined £150.”

He shared the video with the caption, “England’s Spitting Fine.”

Watch the clip here:

The video goes viral

The short clip has already garnered over 7 lakh views on Instagram, sparking both intrigue and amusement among users. While many expressed surprise that such posters could be found in England, others enjoyed the humour in Karl’s light-hearted narration.

Social media reacts with amusement

One user commented, “Only in England would you find a poster like this. Shows how global cultures travel.” Another added, “Gujarati community is everywhere, even the rules have to be written in their language.”

A third person wrote, “This is hilarious but also sad that rules like these are needed.” Meanwhile, another viewer remarked, “Karl always manages to find the quirkiest things. Love his videos.”

Others took a more critical view. One user observed, “Spitting should be fined everywhere, not just in England.” Another commented, “This is actually good enforcement. Cleanliness should be taken seriously.” A different viewer chimed in saying, “People who chew paan abroad should also respect the rules of the country.”