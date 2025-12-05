Spoof of Nikhil Kamath’s ‘missed questions’ for Elon Musk goes viral, Zerodha billionaire reacts

A highly anticipated interview between Elon Musk and Zerodha co founder Nikhil Kamath was released on Sunday, and it has dominated online conversations ever since. Riding on the wave of its popularity, a content creator has now shared a hilarious spoof on Instagram, imagining all the quirky questions Kamath did not ask during his chat with Musk. A creator’s parody of Nikhil Kamath’s unasked questions for Elon Musk went viral.

A comic take on Kamath’s interview style

Content creator Rohit Raghvendra posted a viral clip in which he mimics Nikhil Kamath’s calm and contemplative manner of questioning.

He begins with, "So Elon, you have built rockets, cars, and tunnels, right? But have you ever built inner peace?" Before viewers can process that one, he continues with his extraterrestrial musings: "So let's assume that humans start living on Mars, okay? And someone says, I need space. How literal does that become?"

Raghvendra maintains a straight face through increasingly surreal propositions. He asks, "If Mars doesn't have traffic, do you think that people will still be late?" and then shifts to a fictional personal story: "So let's say I'm a 14-year-old boy from Indore, okay? And I want to colonise Venus. Where do I begin?"

He pushes the humour further with lines such as, "So Mars has no atmosphere, right? Is it safe to assume that arguments will be quieter there?" and "So rockets escape Earth's gravity, right? But how does one escape emotional gravity?"

The whimsical questioning continues: "So let's say I'm a robot and I suddenly feel love, right? Now would you call that a software update or a bug?" followed by, "So let's say aliens land tomorrow in a city called Kasol in India, okay? Now would you first pitch them a startup idea? Or would you ask them about their childhood?"

He ends on an artistic note: "So if sunsets on Mars are blue in colour, is it safe to assume that sadness will look prettier there?"

Take a look here at the video:

The text overlay on the reel reads: "Bonus questions Nikhil Kamath forgot to ask Elon Musk", while the caption states: "Im sure he has a startup plan ready for Mars."

Kamath reacts as comments pour in

The video even caught Nikhil Kamath’s attention, prompting him to respond with two laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, the comment section quickly filled with humorous audience reactions. One viewer joked that the questions felt “spiritually confusing yet scientifically accurate”. Someone else quipped that “even aliens in Kasol will need a holiday after these questions”. Another person remarked that “this deserves to be asked in the next real interview”, while one more viewer added that “Elon would totally answer all of this with a straight face”.