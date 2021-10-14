Home / Trending / Squid Game characters play Dalgona Candy game in real life. Watch viral video
Squid Game characters play Dalgona Candy game in real life. Watch viral video

A few characters from the Netflix's South Korean show Squid Game take part in the challenge of craving shapes out of the candies.
Characters of the Squid Game try to recreate the game in real life.(Instagram/@netflixkr)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:30 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Honeycomb toffee or the Dalgona Candy is the new craze that has taken over social media. And the reason behind the buzz is Netflix’s new South Korean show Squid Game. Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, you may have seen at least one post related to the show. In case you are yet to catch up, allow us to explain. In the third episode of the show, the players in the fictional survival game, had to pull out shapes like triangles, circles, stars and umbrellas from flat candies made of melted sugar. A fun video involving that has now gone viral. It shows a few characters from the show trying to recreate the game in real life.

Netflix Korea posted the video on Instagram. The clip shows actors Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryung, Anupam Tripathi, and Lee Yoo-mi taking part in the challenge of craving shapes out of the candies. Do they succeed? 

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,50,00 views.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you giggling? Would you be able to ace the Dalgona Candy game?

