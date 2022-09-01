Squirrel jumps on a trampoline, plays with a ball. Viral video spreads joy

Have you ever played on a trampoline as a kid? Then here is a happy video that may remind you of your childhood days and also leave you with a smile. The wonderful video shows a squirrel playing on a trampoline all by itself.

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was first captured, it has gone viral after being posted on Twitter. Twitter handle Buitengebieden shared the video with a simple caption that reads, “Squirrel having fun…”

The video opens to show the animal standing on a trampoline with a few balls kept around it. Within a few moments, the little creature starts playing with one of the balls. What makes the video delightful to watch is how happy the squirrel looks. There is a chance that the video may tempt you to find a trampoline and start jumping too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated over 3.3 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. “Ok the pet Olympics must be starting soon! All these pets out here exercising and getting in shape and all!” joked a Twitter user. “Everyone enjoys a bit of fun in their lives and Squirrels are no different,” expressed another. "He’s living his best life,” posted a third. “That was amazing,” wrote a fourth.