‘Stars on ground’: Pictures of egrets perched on trees stun people

People working with the forest department often use Twitter to share various posts with the aim to raise awareness about wildlife. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests in Tamil Nadu, is among them. She often takes to the micro-blogging site to share incredible pictures and videos showing different sides of nature. Just like this post that captures its incredible beauty. In her post, Sahu shared images of egrets perched on trees and tweeted that they look like “stars on ground.”

“Sitare zameen pe? (Stars on the ground!!) Well these are egrets perched on bushy tree tops in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. Zoom to see them. Brilliantly shot by Dhanuparan,” she tweeted.

The post was shared two days ago. Since being tweeted, it has received more than 51,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 1,000 likes. People took to the post’s comments section to express their amazement at the pictures.

“Amazing,” expressed a Twitter user. Kudos to the photographer who shot it in the chilly morning for us. It is very amazing!” shared another. “Looks like a painting,” posted a third. “So beautiful,” commenced a fourth. “Awesome,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the images?

