Story of a Bhubaneswar auto driver’s honesty is tugging at people’s heartstrings

Jagannatha Patra, an auto driver with Ola Cabs, is the Internet’s newest hero whom people can’t stop praising. Patra’s story was shared by Twitter user Susanta Sahoo, who, through a thread narrated his experience involving Patra, a missing wallet and a phone.

“Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour,” Sahoo tweeted. His share is complete with an image of Patra.

Ola Cabs replied to Sahoo from their official Twitter profile to thank him for giving a positive feedback to their driver partner and asked for the booking ID so they could “forward the appreciation to the relevant team.” To which, Sahoo tweeted back with the ID number and Ola again responded with this:

Hi , we appreciate you for taking the time to thank our #HeroesofOla. We have duly noted the feedback shared and highlighted it to our relevant team and the same will be shared with our driver partner. We look forward to serving you better. — Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 13, 2021

People couldn’t stop talking about Patra’s honesty. They shared all sorts of appreciative comments while replying to the post. Many called him a "Hero."

@Olacabs must encourage drivers like Jagannath Patra so that every ola drivers will follow him. Thank you Jagannath Babu. — Dev Kumar Gouda (@DevKumarGouda1) March 14, 2021

Insaaniyat abhi baaki hai — ILA VARMA (@VARMAILA) March 13, 2021

Humanity is still alive it’s proven..🙏🤗 — S K Dash (@skdodisha) March 13, 2021

Great humanity — DHANANJAY JENA (@DHANANJ07994846) March 13, 2021

He is a Hero. — Ram (@ramkumar_) March 14, 2021

In a follow up tweet, Sahoo also thanked people for showing their love and affection for Patra. “I have already donated some money to him via Google Pay. If you want to support him, here’s his Google Pay address. Thanks!” he added.

Thanks everyone for showing your love & appreciation for Jagannatha.



I have already donated some money to him via Google Pay. If you want to support him, here’s his Google Pay address. Thanks!



cc: @Olacabs @ola_supports pic.twitter.com/rF3Yvxl7XZ — Susanta Sahoo (@ugosus) March 14, 2021

