Stray mama cat brings her newborn kittens to human who gave her food. Watch

It’s not unusual for humans to adopt pets and bring them into their lives. However, pet parents often describe the wonderful moments when they realise their pets have accepted them in their lives. One such moment was captured on video by a Reddit user and shared on the platform. Chances are this video will bring a huge smile on your face.

Along with the video, the Reddit user shared a caption describing the moment. “I met a friendly stray about two weeks ago, gave her food and water, and showed her how to get to my bedroom window. Today, she brought me all 4 of her newborn kittens,” they mentioned in the caption.

The video shows a cat carrying a tiny kitten in its mouth. She can be seen jumping through a window into a room.

Watch the sweet video below:

Within five hours of being shared, the video has collected over 16,000 upvotes - and still very much counting. Many have comments about the delightful video.

“Congratulations! Now you are the happy owner of 5 cats!” reacted a Reddit user. To this, the person who shared the video replied, “6… I had one of my own before this little nugget brought all her baby nuggets over haha.”

“It has a collar, though. Hope you didn’t accidently steal a cat lol,” posted another.

“We put the collar on her 3 days ago to ensure she didn’t have actual owners and then she was MIA for two days and we wondered if her potential owners realized someone mistook her as a stray and kept her inside. Turns out she was just giving birth. We had a windstorm last night and I think it spooked her and she decided to bring the babies somewhere safe,” OP replied.

“The plan is to keep her indoors until we can get her spayed. We assume she has not received any shots or anything, and we want to get her checked for worms as well since she grew up outside,” they shared in another comment.

“Congrats! You were adopted!” commented a third.