Student at US university sprints past cops during graduation to walk stage with son: 'I promised him’

In a moment that has captured hearts across social media, a University at Buffalo graduate ran across the commencement stage with his young son in his arms, defying university rules and prompting police intervention. According to him, the university had initially allowed him to walk with his son.(X/@4ortunefame)

Jean Paul Al Arab, who completed his degree in criminology, made the bold move at the university’s Alumni Arena on Sunday. The father had promised his son they would collect his diploma together, a vow he kept despite officials warning him the child could not walk with him due to safety concerns.

“I ran, that’s what I did. I had to. I promised him I was gonna walk with him on the stage,” Al Arab told WGRZ.

The moment occurred after all graduates had been called. Al Arab, holding his infant son who was dressed in a blue cap and gown matching his father’s, dashed onto the stage, drawing cheers from the crowd. School security and a police officer attempted to stop him, but he made it up the stage, shook hands with administrators, and celebrated briefly before walking off.

The emotional display drew applause from the audience and fellow graduates, while some booed the police presence. An officer waited behind Al Arab on the stage and later, several officers met him in the arena.

According to Al Arab, the university had initially allowed him to walk with his son.

“During a prep class for commencement, I asked if I could walk with my baby and they told me it was fine,” he explained in a TikTok post. “When the time came, they tried to stop me and even called the police. They tried to escort me out, but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because all of you who cheered and supported me.”

Al Arab shared that he had worked two jobs, including overnight shifts, while also caring for his son during the day. All of this, he said, he managed while studying full-time at the SUNY campus.

“Here I am graduating with my boy by my side. WE DID IT!” he wrote in the same post.

Though he officially graduated in fall 2024 and had already received his diploma, the spring ceremony offered him the chance to walk across the stage.

The university, meanwhile, maintained that the rules are in place to ensure safety and fairness.

“Commencement rules are in place for the safety of all those in attendance and to avoid disruptions in the venue, ensuring each graduate is equally provided with a well-deserved moment to individually cross the stage and be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at UB,” the school said in a statement to WGRZ.

Take a look at the video:

“You put in the work and I am sure the (money). If you want to walk wit the thing that drove you to succeed, there shouldn’t be a problem,” one user said.

Another added, “It’s so strange they tried stopping you when they allow mothers to walk with their baby all the time.”

“The police officer could have at least moved out the way since you had already made it that far,” another person remarked.

“We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps,” the university added.