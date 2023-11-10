Student left teary-eyed after getting to know his biology grade. Here's why

A student’s emotional reaction after getting to know his biology grade was captured on camera. A video shows how the teen breaks into tears after knowing he scored the highest in the class. It was his first time securing a top score in a subject. The image shows a teen's reaction after getting to know his biology score. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “This young man was just told he has the highest grade in biology class, he told me he has never had the highest grade in any of his classes. He broke down and cried and didn't care what his classmates thought, all I could do was hug and celebrate with him.”

“Love to see it! This young man becomes emotional when he receives the news that he has the highest grade in biology. Keep going. We are rooting for you!” reads the caption posted alongside the video.

Take a look at this video of the emotional student:

The video was shared 12 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of love-filled comments.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“A future doctor or biochemist or something. But this is a core memory for him, and it’s uphill from here, little bro,” posted an Instagram user. “That means he went through a lot to get there. That first-time self-pride hit is a game-changer. All people need is one person to help them believe they can achieve it!” commented another. “Good job, young man. Be proud of that accomplishment and keep going,” joined a third.

“Good stuff man. It’s also ok to let others see those emotions,” expressed a fourth. “This young man has his priorities right! He's going to go far,” commented a fifth. “Right on! Setting that confirming spark that he can do great things. May it be the first of many,” wrote a sixth.

