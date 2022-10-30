Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher retiring after 30 years. Watch

A video showing how students bid goodbye to a teacher retiring after 30 years has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video shows the students gathering in a hallway and clapping for their teacher. Chances are, the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. They also shared a detailed caption along with the video. “HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher! #teachersrock,” they wrote.

The video opens to show the professor coming out of a classroom and staring at something in disbelief. The camera then pans to show that the hallway outside the class is filled with students who are applauding her. The video ends with her getting emotional and walking out of the school.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and counting. The video also prompted people to post various comments.

“This made me tear up. Good people always leave a mark and they never know how deep, I’m glad they expressed it to her,” wrote an Instagram user. “Enjoy that retirement!,” posted another. “This should be done every time a teacher retires!,” expressed a third. “She so wasn't expecting that. She was humbled. Hope she has a long and happy retirement,” shared a fourth Instagram user.