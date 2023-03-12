Stunning image of galaxy mergers captured by COSMOS-Web will wow you

The first images from COSMOS-Web, the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) largest project, have been made available to the public. They offer an intriguing look at various galaxies, including stunning spiral galaxies, gravitational lensing, and evidence of galaxy mergers.

According to the University of Texas at Austin, College of Natural Sciences, JWST's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) captured mosaic photos in early January, which were made available by scientists from the COSMOS-Web initiative.

Caitlin Casey, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin and co-principal investigator of COSMOS-Web said, "This first snapshot of COSMOS-Web contains about 25,000 galaxies — an astonishing number larger than even what sits in the Hubble Ultra Deep Field. It's one of the largest JWST images taken so far. And yet it's just 4 percent of the data we will get for the full survey. When it is finished, this deep field will be astoundingly large and overwhelmingly beautiful."

"Huzzah! First images from @NASAWebb's largest year-1 program (COSMOS-Web) show dazzling spiral galaxies, gravitational lenses, and galaxy mergers," wrote the official Twitter page of the College of Natural Sciences as they shared the pictures.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on March 9. Since being posted, it has been liked over 100 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "So cool! Can't wait to see all of the awesome science that comes out of COSMOS-Web, one of the biggest #JWST surveys (both in terms of areal coverage and time)." Another person added, "That pic of two galaxies colliding is insane to me." "Awesome," wrote a third.