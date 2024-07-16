Sudha Murty praised for simplicity at Ambani wedding: ‘billionaire lady in just a mangalsutra’

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was photographed attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai. The wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy wore a purple saree for the festivities, which she accessorized with only a mangalsutra and a smartwatch, earning her much praise for her simplicity. Namrata Shirodkar was all praise for Sudha Murthy.(Instagram/!@namratashirodkar)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 marked the culmination of four months of pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations continued with three different receptions from July 13 to 15.

Several jaw-dropping pieces of jewellery were aired out for the pre and post-wedding festivities. The mother of the groom Nita Ambani, for example, wore a 100-carat yellow diamond solitaire set in rows of brilliant white diamond solitaires to make a stunning necklace. Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of the billionaire family, also turned heads with her 450-carat diamond necklace made of heart-shaped stones.

In the midst of this, Sudha Murty’s ensemble stood out for its simplicity.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram. “Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith,” she wrote.

Manasi Parekh also shared a photograph with Sudha Murty.

The posts were filled with comments praising Sudha Murty.

“Sudha Murthy doesn't change her simplicity for Anant Ambani wedding also, respect,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Such a welcome change to see the smart and intellectual billionaire lady attending with just a mangalsutra. Respect…” another posted.

“Simple and humble! Unlike the flashy billionaires,” a third person commented, while a fourth said: “Inspiring woman. No show-off.”

Murty, now a Rajya Sabha member, has often been praised for her simple living. In earlier interviews, she revealed how she has not bought a new saree in 30 years because of a vow she made in Kashi. In fact, the billionaire was once snubbed by well-heeled women at London airport, who told her to “go stand in the economy class queue,” not knowing her real identity and the fact that she was travelling business class.