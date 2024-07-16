Sudha Murty praised for simplicity at Ambani wedding: ‘billionaire lady in just a mangalsutra’
Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was photographed attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai.
Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was photographed attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai. The wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy wore a purple saree for the festivities, which she accessorized with only a mangalsutra and a smartwatch, earning her much praise for her simplicity.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 marked the culmination of four months of pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations continued with three different receptions from July 13 to 15.
Several jaw-dropping pieces of jewellery were aired out for the pre and post-wedding festivities. The mother of the groom Nita Ambani, for example, wore a 100-carat yellow diamond solitaire set in rows of brilliant white diamond solitaires to make a stunning necklace. Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of the billionaire family, also turned heads with her 450-carat diamond necklace made of heart-shaped stones.
In the midst of this, Sudha Murty’s ensemble stood out for its simplicity.
Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram. “Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith,” she wrote.
Manasi Parekh also shared a photograph with Sudha Murty.
The posts were filled with comments praising Sudha Murty.
“Sudha Murthy doesn't change her simplicity for Anant Ambani wedding also, respect,” wrote one Instagram user.
“Such a welcome change to see the smart and intellectual billionaire lady attending with just a mangalsutra. Respect…” another posted.
“Simple and humble! Unlike the flashy billionaires,” a third person commented, while a fourth said: “Inspiring woman. No show-off.”
Murty, now a Rajya Sabha member, has often been praised for her simple living. In earlier interviews, she revealed how she has not bought a new saree in 30 years because of a vow she made in Kashi. In fact, the billionaire was once snubbed by well-heeled women at London airport, who told her to “go stand in the economy class queue,” not knowing her real identity and the fact that she was travelling business class.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world