Sudha Murty’s July reading list: A mix of romance, suspense and true story of a $4.5 billion fraud

Sudha Murty has shared her July reading list on social media. The Rajya Sabha MP, philanthropist and wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy posted a list of three books she will pick up this month. The collection includes a mix of genres and topics - from a fictional account of a woman who inherits a Rajwada in Mahabaleshwar to the true story of one of the 21st century's biggest financial frauds.

Take a look at Sudha Murty’s July reading list below:

In The Shadow Of Inheritance by Manjiri Prabhu

In The Shadow Of Inheritance by ‘Desi Agatha Christie’ Manjiri Prabhu is described as a “haunting love story” by publisher Penguin. The book follows Tara, who inherits the Khanolkar Rajwada in Mahabaleshwar but uncovers dark secrets, including the mystery of her father’s murder.

Strangely enough, Sudha Murty’s description of the book differs significantly from Penguin’s account. It reads as follows: “The book follows Sonia Rai as she inherits a Bavarian estate. As she explores it, she uncovers family secrets and hidden dangers.”

And Pine For What is Not by Sunita Deshpande

Indian writer Sunita Deshpande’s bitter-sweet memoir paints a picture of a life lived fully and traces her journey from a student revolutionary to a stage performer, writer and an educational administrator. Sunita Deshpande was the wife and secretary of the popular Marathi playwright PL Deshpande. Her 1990 memoir Ahe Manohar Tari was translated into English by Gauri Deshpande (no relation) in 1995.

“Delve into the complexities of relationships and unfulfilled desires through interconnected stories, exploring themes of longing, loss and identity,” reads Sudha Murty’s description of the book.

Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

Two Pulitzer-finalists document the true story of Malaysian businessman and international fugitive Jho Low, accused in the embezzlement of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB. “Billion Dollar Whale will become a classic, harrowing parable about the financial world in the twenty-first century,” reads the book description on Goodreads.

“Learn how Jho Low orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in history. The story also reveals how Low embezzled billions from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, resulting in a global corruption network,” Sudha Murty’s post described the book.