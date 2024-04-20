Sugar CEO and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to fake reports on her death and arrest: ‘Hardest part is…’

Sugar CEO and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh took to X to address fake reports about her arrest and death. In her post, she clarified that none of the reports are accurate and claimed that she has been dealing with “paid PR" spreading these rumours about her. Sugar CEO and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh shared this screenshot to address fake reports on her arrest and death. (X/@vineetasng)

“Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom. Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?” she wrote. She also shared a series of screenshots of the fake news articles and posts about her death.

Mumbai Police reacted to her post and wrote, “Ma’am, request you to DM us the details, for us to help you better.” Singh replied, “We spoke. Thank you for the support so far.”

Take a look at Vineeta Singh’s post on fake news here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than one lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Vineeta Singh’s tweet?

“There were a few others like Vineeta is bankrupt. I was a bit confused and then understood fake as. It was on FB,” shared an X user.

“Social media should have some responsibility, too,” shared another.

“This fooled me for a second as well when I saw it first. I hope things sort out. I am sure you must be in touch with top-level people at Meta. Let me know if you need any help! They are the only ones who can kill this at once,” expressed a third.

“Dude. Why would someone do this? As in literally why?” commented a fourth.

“My God, this is scary,” joined a fifth.

“This is so scary. I hope things get sorted out soon!” added a sixth.

“Wow, this is insane. Any idea who is running these fake stories against you?” wrote a seventh.