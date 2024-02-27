Vineeta Singh mimics Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta’s judging styles on Shark Tank. Watch how they react

Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a video featuring fellow Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta. In the video, she is seen mimicking the judges and that too quite skillfully. Her video has left people in chuckles and likely will leave you in splits too. The image shows Vineeta Singh mimicking Anupam Mittal. She also imitated fellow Shark Tank judges Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta. (Instagram/@vineetasng)

“The only thing in this world I can cook is Shark Fry,” Vineeta Singh wrote as she shared the video. She also posted that the video is a part of an interview that the sharks did together.

As the video opens, Vineeta Singh goes on to say that Anupam Mittal uses words starting with certain alphabets in each season. While mimicking Ritesh Agarwal she jokingly says how at times his inspirational remarks make her think ‘Bhai, ye Shark Tank hai kya bol rahe ho? [Bro, this is Shark Tank, what are you saying”. While talking about Aman Gupta she hilariously depicts how he is often seen sitting in a relaxed pose on his chair.

Take a look at this video shared by Vineeta Singh:

The video was posted four days ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than a million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Hilarious! Well done,” posted an Instagram user. “Mam, your observation skill is awesome,” shared another. “Mam, your acting/mimicking skills are on point!” added a third. “I feel she is the sweetest shark,” joined a fourth.

“She’s killing it,” expressed a fifth. “Vineeta never misses. Never,” commented a sixth. “You are too good! Wish we have more investors like you,” wrote a seventh. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

