Sundar Pichai reacts to Tim Cook’s 1st tweet after Apple confirms John Ternus as new CEO

The Indian-origin CEO reacted to Cook’s X post and wrote, “Congrats on an incredible run Tim Cook, always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!”

After Apple’s statement on the CEO succession, Tim Cook shared a tweet to inform his fans and followers about the development. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do!” he tweeted.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined the global tech community in honouring Tim Cook following the announcement of his departure as Apple's CEO. Responding to Cook’s emotional "not goodbye" message on X, Pichai praised Cook’s "incredible run" and his unwavering commitment to Apple’s core mission. The Google chief also extended a warm welcome to incoming CEO John Ternus.

How did social media react? An individual joked, “Silicon Valley friendship level: sending congratulations while secretly checking whose stock went up more.” Another shared, “Apple and Google are not that much in a competition; they are essential and useful to each other.”

A third posted, “Made my day to read this. Apple and Google have a complicated relationship that’s made the world a better place.” A fourth wrote, “Not many people leave power with this kind of grace. That’s legacy.”

Tim Cook on stepping down as CEO: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” he said in a statement.

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The exec added, “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Tim Cook on his successor: While Cook is set to become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors, the position of CEO will be fulfilled by John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Talking about his successor, the outgoing CEO said, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”