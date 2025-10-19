'Sunday barbaad': Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's early dismissal in ODI triggers internet meme fest

India’s ODI tour of Australia began on a disappointing note for Indian fans as star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both fell cheaply on their much-anticipated return to international cricket on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's early exit triggered a flood of reactions online.(AFP)

The match had been billed as the comeback of the veteran duo after a seven-month absence from the international arena. But expectations quickly turned into heartbreak as Rohit managed just eight runs before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, while Kohli departed for an eight-ball duck against longtime rival Mitchell Starc.

Their early exits triggered a flood of reactions online, with fans expressing frustration and resorting to humour to cope with the disappointment.

“I didn't sleep last night just to watch this 8 ball duck from King Virat Kohli,” one fan wrote on X.

Another user took a swipe at media cheerleading, posting, “For those who have taken money to cover them, it’s time to start PR exercise with old videos and stats.”

“We waited for 5 months to watch him play. He travelled from London to Delhi to Mumbai to Perth only to score 8 ball duck,” commented one user.

“Waking up early at 9 AM to watch Ro-ko batting in the Australia match, and he got out within 30 minutes without even scoring total 10. Meanwhile, the Australian fans are happily saying, 'Best Diwali gift,'” wrote another.

Here are some other reactions

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement

Notably, the two legends recently retired from Test and T20I cricket. Kohli announced his T20I retirement last year following India's victory at the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, he also retired from Test cricket, putting an end to a remarkable career.

Rohit Sharma also retired from T20Is after leading India to their 2024 T20 World Cup title, and he stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year. But he recently confirmed that he will play the 2027 ODI World Cup, dispelling doubts about his future in 50-over cricket.