Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shares Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl

Following Hurricane Beryl, which impacted Barbados and caused damage and destruction, including power outages, blocked roads, and damage to fishing vessels, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, shared an Instagram Story from the Caribbean. Amid Hurricane Beryl, Suryakumar Yadav's wife shared this from Barbados on Instagram. (Instagram/@devishashetty_)

While sharing a scenic boomerang, she wrote, “Calm again today.” Alongside, she added a water wave emoji.

Take a look at her Instagram Story here:

Devisha Shetty's Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl.(Instagram/@devishashetty_)

Shetty is in Barbados with Yadav, who was part of Team India’s playing XI in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where India clinched victory over South Africa by a narrow margin. However, their departure has been postponed due to Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 5 storm that struck Barbados.

A special Air India flight, arranged by the BCCI, landed in Barbados today, July 3, to bring back Team India, their families and the Indian media stuck in the island country. The flight is expected to land in Delhi tomorrow, July 4.