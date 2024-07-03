 Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shares Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shares Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 03, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shared the Instagram Story following the weakening of Hurricane Beryl as it moved west after impacting Barbados.

Following Hurricane Beryl, which impacted Barbados and caused damage and destruction, including power outages, blocked roads, and damage to fishing vessels, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, shared an Instagram Story from the Caribbean.

Amid Hurricane Beryl, Suryakumar Yadav's wife shared this from Barbados on Instagram. (Instagram/@devishashetty_)
Amid Hurricane Beryl, Suryakumar Yadav's wife shared this from Barbados on Instagram. (Instagram/@devishashetty_)

Read| Virat Kohli struggling with toaster at Barbados hotel breakfast? Viral video amid Hurricane Beryl flight delay

While sharing a scenic boomerang, she wrote, “Calm again today.” Alongside, she added a water wave emoji.

Take a look at her Instagram Story here:

Devisha Shetty's Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl.(Instagram/@devishashetty_)
Devisha Shetty's Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl.(Instagram/@devishashetty_)

Shetty is in Barbados with Yadav, who was part of Team India’s playing XI in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where India clinched victory over South Africa by a narrow margin. However, their departure has been postponed due to Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 5 storm that struck Barbados.

A special Air India flight, arranged by the BCCI, landed in Barbados today, July 3, to bring back Team India, their families and the Indian media stuck in the island country. The flight is expected to land in Delhi tomorrow, July 4.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shares Instagram Story from Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On