News / Trending / Swiggy apologises after customer finds medicine in order from Mumbai restaurant

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 25, 2023 01:17 PM IST

The customer shared that he ‘felt really disgusted’ upon discovering a medicine in his Swiggy order placed on Christmas Eve.

A man from Mumbai took to X to share pictures and a video of an unsettling ‘Christmas surprise’ he found in his Swiggy order. Ujwal Puri ordered chicken in oyster sauce from a Mumbai restaurant on Christmas Eve and claims he found ‘half-cooked medicine’ in his food. The pictures show one of the tablets inside the packet while the other is missing. He also tagged Swiggy in his post. Swiggy replied to this tweet and expressed disappointment, saying that they ‘expect better from their restaurant partners’.

The picture shows medicine inside food ordered via Swiggy. (X/@ompsyram)
“My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half-cooked medicine in my food @Swiggy,” wrote Puri on X.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Puri shared that Swiggy apologised to him over a call and offered a refund on the dish. He added, “I have been ordering regularly from Swiggy and Zomato and have never faced such an issue.”

“I just felt really disgusted and threw away my meal,” he further shared.

Take a look at the photos and video here:

In response to this, Swiggy wrote, “We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this.”

The tweet has accumulated over 2.9 lakh views and more than 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Leopold’s food quality has been deteriorating over time. But this is a new low! What a way to ruin a Christmas meal,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Just unacceptable, @Swiggy!”

“Have been to this cafe. Hygiene issue was quite visible. Not surprised at all,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Order food with us, get complementary medicines!”

