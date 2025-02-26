Swiggy Instamart users complain about not being able to order eggs, meat on Maha Shivratri

Swiggy Instamart users have taken to social media to register this frustration after being unable to order eggs and meat through the platform today. Many surmised that Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce arm of food delivery giant Swiggy, had stopped the delivery of non-vegetarian items on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today. Several Swiggy Instamart users said they were unable to see eggs and meat on the app on February 26.

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. It is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, the cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Many Hindu devotees celebrate Maha Shivratri by fasting and abstain from consuming eggs, meat, fish etc.

No eggs, no chicken on Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart users in several parts of the country reported being unable to order eggs and meat through the app today.

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy Instamart and will update this copy on receiving a response.

“No sign of eggs or non veg stuff. Quite annoying, this policing,” wrote one X user.

Another X user shared a screenshot showing how searching for “eggs” on the Swiggy Instamart app led to bread and milk instead.

“Just because Sivarathri day, you guys stop selling fish, meat & eggs?” a customer asked while tagging Swiggy.

“Why are eggs & meat not showing up in Instamart app search results on Mahashivratri Thursday 26 Feb 2025? Is this a deliberate decision?” another user questioned.

While many users said they were unable to order eggs and meat, others reported no such omissions. It is not clear why some users are unable to see non-vegetarian items on the Swiggy Instamart app today.

The official X account of Swiggy customer care responded to several concerns on X.

“We do understand your disappointment. It is only as a result of customer feedback that we can determine our shortfalls and implement strategies to prevent these from recurring. We have taken your comments and feedback, and we will endeavor to ensure that such instructions are kept checked going forward,” Swiggy Cares said in response to one complaint.

To another irate customer, the account suggested re-installing the Instmart app.