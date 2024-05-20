Swiggy on viral video of delivery agent walking past Taapsee Pannu without being starstruck: "Unbothered, in my lane'

A delivery agent with Swiggy recently amused the internet after a viral video showed him walking past Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai without showing any signs of being starstruck. Taapsee Pannu came out of a Mumbai building just as the Swiggy delivery agent entered. (X)

The 23-second video shows the Swiggy agent entering a building complex to deliver a food packet. Outside the gate, paparazzi are standing, asking the man to get out of their frames. Confused, the delivery agent pauses briefly at the gate to look at the paparazzi.

"Hatt, side hatt na," the paparazzi can he heard desperately telling the agent just as Taapsee Pannu emerges from the building.

The actor, wearing sunglasses and a black dress, crosses paths with the Swiggy agent. Both of them do not look at each other as Pannu is intently looking down as she walks.

"Taapsee ji, please stop," a paparazzo requests as she comes out of the building's gate and is just about to enter a car.

"If I stop, will you all give me a party?" she asks them jokingly.

Watch the viral video of the Swiggy delivery agent and Taapsee Pannu here:

One of the photographers responds saying she is the one who has to give a party to celebrate her new car. When the actor says the car is not new anymore, he says she can throw them a party for her wedding that took place in March.

Taapsee Pannu, 36, married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March.

The Swiggy agent deserved praise from social media users for going on about his job and not stopping in front of a Bollywood star.

"Hey @Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication," X user Divya Gandotra Tandon wrote, tagging the food delivery giant.

"Unbothered. Moisturised. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing," Swiggy said in response.

“Ignore your problems in life like this Swiggy delivery guy ignores media shouting and Taapsee Pannu,” X use Tanmay Malik said.

“Time to increase his pay for his dedication,” another user said.

