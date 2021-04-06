T. Rex or humans- Who will win in a race? Question sparks debate among tweeple

Can fishes drink water? If animals could talk, which would be the rudest? Now and then such bizarre questions and thoughts have probably crossed your mind. Among all these queries, have you ever wondered who will win if there is a race between a human and a huge ferocious dinosaur? A Twitter account named UberFacts has claimed to know the answer to this question that has sparked several reactions from netizens including the official Twitter account of the movie Jurassic World.

“The average human adult would be able to outrun a T. rex,” reads the statement tweeted by UberFacts that has amassed over 11,000 likes. Check it out here:

The average human adult would be able to outrun a T. rex — UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 5, 2021

To this, the Jurassic World Twitter account replied:

Challenge accepted. — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 5, 2021

Shared some 15 hours ago, the response by Jurassic World’s official Twitter page has garnered over 7,000 likes. While some took a hilarious route to share their views, others shared GIFs from the Jurassic Park movies to prove their opinions.

Depends, is the T-rex wearing track shoes? pic.twitter.com/wWinjYe2bw — snappyaunt1 (@snappyaunt1) April 6, 2021

But can we swim faster? pic.twitter.com/5GyEt8GqLZ — Gurdeep Gill ♆ (@GdeepGill) April 6, 2021

Claire basically out ran T.Rex already whilst wearing heels lol — Joe H (@Joedee_h) April 6, 2021

This is against the rules! pic.twitter.com/uN1kwVbqEA — Manoj Dahale (@manojdahale90) April 6, 2021





Who do you think will win in a race? Humans or T. Rex?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON