IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / T. Rex or humans- Who will win in a race? Question sparks debate among tweeple
The image shows the tweet shared by UberFacts.(Twitter/@UberFacts)
The image shows the tweet shared by UberFacts.(Twitter/@UberFacts)
trending

T. Rex or humans- Who will win in a race? Question sparks debate among tweeple

While some took a hilarious route to share their views, others shared GIFs from the Jurassic Park movies to prove their opinions.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:12 PM IST

Can fishes drink water? If animals could talk, which would be the rudest? Now and then such bizarre questions and thoughts have probably crossed your mind. Among all these queries, have you ever wondered who will win if there is a race between a human and a huge ferocious dinosaur? A Twitter account named UberFacts has claimed to know the answer to this question that has sparked several reactions from netizens including the official Twitter account of the movie Jurassic World.

“The average human adult would be able to outrun a T. rex,” reads the statement tweeted by UberFacts that has amassed over 11,000 likes. Check it out here:

To this, the Jurassic World Twitter account replied:

Shared some 15 hours ago, the response by Jurassic World’s official Twitter page has garnered over 7,000 likes. While some took a hilarious route to share their views, others shared GIFs from the Jurassic Park movies to prove their opinions.


Who do you think will win in a race? Humans or T. Rex?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jurassic world
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP