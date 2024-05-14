Tabu joins Dune: Prophecy cast- X can't keep calm, says 'This is going to be so good'

Tabu has joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy," the prequel to the highly successful film directed by Denis Villeneuve. Variety has revealed that Tabu will play Sister Francesca. The series' crew has not yet announced a release date. Actor Tabu will be seen in Dune: Prophecy.

As per Variety, Tabu's character is "strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital." (Also Read: Tabu's ‘atrocious’ magazine photos spark backlash: 'Massively unflattering makeup for someone so beautiful')

Soon after it was announced that Tabu would be featured in" Dune: Prophecy", numerous individuals took to X to express their excitement. Many people were happy to see the actress in an international series and praised her acting prowess.

More about Dune: Prophecy

As per the official logline, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

The series has a stellar cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Chris Mason. (Also Read: As Tabu turns 52, here's what she said about being happily single, 'an ideal relationship')

The first episode was directed by Anna Foerster, who also served as executive producer. Aside from executive producing, Alison Schapker runs the show. Together with serving as executive producer, Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series.

Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two are the two Dune movies that have been released so far. The second movie of the year debuted in theatres in March. So far, both movies have brought in over $1.1 billion in revenue. Now, the makers are also working on a third movie.