Strong earthquake rocks Taiwan, scary videos show buildings collapse, bridge shaking

Taiwan Earthquake Today: On Wednesday, a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 rocked Taiwan’s eastern coast. As per reports, the epicentre of the quack was located about 11 miles south of the city of Hualien. However, the tremors were felt all across the island. Soon after the disaster, many took to social media to share visuals of the devastation it caused. While one video captured a collapsing building, another showed a bridge shaking violently. Taiwan Earthquake Today: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. (AP/ANI)

Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared a video capturing the buildings shaking and collapsing during the quack. He added, "according to local Chinese netizens, it was the strongest earthquake to hit the Self-ruled Island in 25 years”.

Here’s another video of a bridge shaking. “The shaking was so bad that people commuting to work stopped,” reads the caption posted alongside the clip.

ANI took to X to share scary “Visuals from Beibin Street, Hualien City, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.” In the video, people are seen running towards a partially collapsed building. The area near the structure is seen filled with rubble.

“Passengers are witnessing the earthquake in Taiwan,” an X user wrote while posting a video. In the clip, people inside a shaking metro are seen holding onto seats or guardrails to protect themselves.

Netizens’ reactions to the earthquake in Taiwan:

People from across the world are horrified by the devastation caused by the earthquake. Several took to social media to pray for the safety of those on the island.

“Prayers for Taiwan,” wrote an X user.

“Shocking. Hope everything gets well,” added another.

“I hope everyone was ok,” joined a third.

According to Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency, the magnitude was 7.2. However, the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5. Following the earthquake in Taiwan, The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasted a tsunami for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.