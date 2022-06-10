Talented doggo joins humans in dancing to AR Rahman's Hosanna. Watch viral video

Aren’t there some specific songs that are so catchy that you would want to dance to them at any given time of the day? And all over social media, even after all these years, AR Rahman's Hosanna remains a fan-favourite. But we believe that a better indicator of this fact would be this very talented dog who loves to dance, and is all in favour of this super hit song. There is a good chance that the video of this cute dog dancing to Hosanna will make your day and light up your face.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a page named HoodyMagic that has over 4,000 followers on it. “Wait till end to see her dance,” reads the text insert that comes along with this video and helps viewers understand what exactly is about to happen. While a man and a woman can be seen dancing to AR Rahman’s Hosanna in the beginning with coordinated steps that had been pre-choreographed, the dog can be seen entering the frame.

After following the two humans around for a bit, the doggo understands the steps and tries to replicate them all by herself. And to one’s utmost surprise, the fur baby aces the steps. This moment has been the one that has won many people's hearts all over Instagram and will likely win yours within seconds as well.

Watch the video where the dog can be seen dancing right here:

With seven lakh likes and counting, this viral dog video is all set to become even more popular. It was posted on Instagram on April 25 and prompted several comments from dog lovers as well.

“So cute, thanks for adopting an Indie,” commented an Instagram user. “She just took a break to show off her moves,” posted another. “This song is such a vibe that even dog dances,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this video of the dog dancing to AR Rahman's Hosanna?