Tamil Nadu doctor says policeman refused tea in her house because of her religion: ‘North shows inequalities of India’

A Tamil Nadu doctor took to X to share a post claiming that she faced discrimination due to her religion. She said that a policeman who came to her house refused to drink tea or coffee in the same vessels her family uses, saying that it was because she belonged to a different religion than his. She also claimed that while leaving, he misbehaved with her brother-in-law. A Tamil Nadu doctor wrote that her interaction with a policeman shocked her. (Unsplash/Manki Kim)

“Had a #policeofficer come to my house for police verification for passport. We offered coffee or tea, but he said he cannot eat in the vessels we eat. You're #muslims right? he asked. So my mother in law got him a slice in a glass bottle we don't drink from,” Christianez Ratna Kiruba wrote.

“This was the first discriminatory experience that I have witnessed. I think South India has coddled me too much. The North really shows the inequalities of India. He left some Slice in the bottle and asked my brother in law to finish the leftover Slice, before he left,” she added. The doctor further posted that “it was very shocking and traumatic” for her.

Take a look at the entire post here:

A Tamil Nadu doctor's post on facing discrimination. (X/@NezMeds)

With over one million views, the post has gone viral. It has resonated with many, who shared stories of their own.

What did X users say about this doctor’s share?

An individual wrote, “Society has changed now. Just a couple of years ago my colleagues visiting Vaishno Devi would bring packed prasad packets and I brought dates from Hajj. Nothing was taboo. During my college days I used to meet my friend on Tuesday evening who would offer Hanumanji's Prasad.”

Another added, “I bet they don't discriminate while asking for a bribe.” A third posted, “Poor him, I think he fails to understand that the people who work in the factory that manufactured the Slice, the one who handled it until it reached hand, might be the same people who he considers untouchables!”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Christianez Ratna Kiruba is an Internal Medicine doctor who graduated from CMC Vellore. She is also a freelance health writer.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by the doctor about facing discrimination due to her religion?