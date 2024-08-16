22-year-old NIT graduate feels ‘pretty helpless’ after failing to rent house in Bengaluru allegedly due to his religion

A man took to Reddit, claiming that landlords in Bengaluru are refusing to accept him as a tenant because of his religion. The 22-year-old NIT graduate, who says he works in a MAANG-level company, added that despite being willing to pay ₹25,000 per month as rent and being flexible with the amount, he couldn't find a house in a “good locality.” The individual also added that the entire situation has left him feeling “pretty helpless and unwelcomed.” A NIT graduate's post on accommodation in Bengaluru has gone viral. (Unsplash/@bhargavpanchal1986)

“A bit of background about myself - I'm 22M, Muslim, just graduated from a top NIT and moved to Bangalore to work as a Software Engineer at a MAANG level company. My office is in between the Bellandur and Marathalli area on the ring road. I'm looking for a 1 bhk in a newer building that's in a good locality with good roads and has public transport connectivity with around an hour commute to work. I'm willing to pay around 25K for it,” he wrote.

In the following lines, he shared about situations where landlords suddenly refused to rent him a house after learning his religion. He added that the brokers are also showing him accommodations in “dilapidated places.”

“There are a lot of Muslim flat owners, mostly mallus. Ask a mallu friend, he will be able to help you out,” wrote a Reddit user. Another added, “I am sorry to hear about your experience but the best way is to reach out to people your age directly via ‘Flatmates’ groups on FB. Even nobroker has a ‘flatmate/PG’ section. I just skimmed through your post so pardon me if you were looking for emotional support and not solutions.”

A third commented, “Man you are not going to get that kind of place in prime locations with 25k/month rent. I don't think it's got anything to do with your religion. Bangalore is ridiculously expensive now. In indiranagar you will have to pay at least 30-35k for a decent 1bhk. I'm a Hindu but it took 4 months to find my current place which is a very old 2bhk apartment. I'm not happy with it but it's the best we could afford in our budget.”

A fourth joined, “Bruh 25k is ridiculous for 1bhk, don't make Bengaluru like Mumbai.”

