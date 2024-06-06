Bihar woman claims she was ‘ethnically humiliated’ in office, says HR did nothing: ‘I will slap you so hard’

A woman took to LinkedIn to share a post to document the alleged discrimination she faced at her workplace. She claimed that she was “ethnically humiliated” by her seniors and also faced “objectifying remarks” from a colleague. The woman added that her manager and HR did nothing after knowing about the incidents. A woman claimed that an incident of being "ethnically humiliated" at the workplace left her in mental agony (Representational image). (Unsplash/Dev Asangbam)

“I have been working in HSBC GSC HYD for more than a year and as this journey comes to an end now, I would like to share my experience with you all,” she wrote.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“There have been quite a few incidents that happened during the last one year which I neglected thinking ‘Isn't this what corporate life feels like?’ I neglected everything to the point where it became unbearable for me and made me go through some serious mental health issues and panic attacks,” she added.

In the following lines, she talked about the alleged incidents. She said that one of her colleagues told her, “Ek Chamaat maarenge, Bihar pahuch jaogi (I will slap you so hard, you will go back to Bihar). She added that another said that her habit of smoking as a woman is making her entire team look bad.

“I reached out to the concerned HR team and filed a POSH Complaint for the same, after weeks of the incident, on 3 May, I received an email from the HR team to give feedback for the same without any updates on what action was taken,” she added. She completed her post with a picture of the email she sent.

Take a look at the entire post here:

A post shared by a woman about her workplace (Part 1). (LinkedIn/Nitika Kumari)

A post shared by a woman about her workplace (Part 2). (LinkedIn/Nitika Kumari)

A post shared by a woman about her workplace (Part 3). (LinkedIn/Nitika Kumari)

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh reactions. The post has further prompted people to share varied reactions. While some supported the woman, others criticised her for publicly naming her company and coworkers.

What did LinkedIn users say about this post?

“You should draft an email to the HSBC headquarters and CC the CEO in India. Please do not stay silent; self-esteem is so valuable,” suggested a LinkedIn user.

“Disheartened about what happened. It's high time people stop passing insensitive comments about Bihar and its people. It's funny how insecure they can be of Biharis and their capabilities to excel in the same environment as theirs. I'm happy that you chose to speak about it OUT AND LOUD! More power to you! HSBC hope you are listening?” added another.

“For the good of your career, please take this down. You have identified coworkers without their permission and aired detailed issues inappropriate for this forum,” joined a third.

“The incident aside - publishing internal emails on social media with personal data is likely the worst possible way to handle this situation. Emails sent and received on work email accounts are the property of HSBC, which amounts to a potentially fair reason for dismissal,” wrote a fourth.

(We have contacted HSBC and will update the story if we receive a response).