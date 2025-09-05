Tamil Nadu YouTuber loses phone at Dubai airport, gets it back in Chennai: 'Safest country in the world'

A popular YouTuber from Tamil Nadu recently shared how he lost his phone at Dubai airport and got it back in Chennai. Dubai police returned Madan Gowri’s lost phone completely free of cost.(@madangowri/Instagram)

Madan Gowri took to Instagram to share a video, thanking the Dubai police and Emirates for returning his lost phone.

Gowri revealed that he lost his phone a week ago at Dubai airport, and when he sought help, the staff only asked him to email the phone’s details.

After returning to Chennai, the YouTuber received an email confirming that his phone had been found. The Dubai police then arranged to send it back to Chennai free of cost on the next available flight.

Instagram users were both amused and impressed by Dubai’s safety measures, especially after the YouTuber's lost phone was returned hassle-free.

The video was shared on September 2, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2.6 million views and more than 2 lakh likes.

Internet reacts:

Social media users were both amused and impressed. Many praised the Dubai police for their efficiency, while others expressed surprise that his lost phone was returned to Chennai completely free of cost.

One of the users, Neelakandan Tamilselvan, commented, “Safest country in the world.”

A second user, Jenifer Marianathan, commented, “That’s the best part of Dubai. No worries in Dubai -if you lose it, Dubai Police will bring it back.”

“One of the reasons why we love Dubai,” another user commented.

Other users pointed out that such experiences are exactly why Dubai is known for its safety and efficiency. They highlighted how the city’s strict laws, professional authorities, and quick action make it a reliable place for both residents and travellers.