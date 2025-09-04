Indian woman in Dubai wins AED 1 million prize after lucky gold bangle gift from fiance

A young Indian woman from Kerala has won a life-changing prize of Dh1million (Rs. 2.39 crore) in the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 raffle. Sweety Stanly won the Dh1m in the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 raffle.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the Gulf News, Sweety Stanly, who works as a customer relationship executive in a jewellery shop in Karama, said her fiancé’s simple gift of a gold bangle brought her luck.

She was wearing the bangle when Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) officials honoured her at Mercato Mall on Sunday.

From scam call to lucky win:

The 27-year-old explained that she was at work when she got a call saying she had won Dh1million from the Dubai Economy.

At first, she thought it was a scam, especially as she had just received a fake call pretending to be from her bank. But when she was given the raffle ticket number, purchase details, and shop name, she began to believe. Her manager also checked and confirmed the news.

“At that time, I could not do anything. I just sat there saying, ‘Oh my God’ again and again,” she recalled. “My boss, colleagues, family, and everyone congratulated me.”

When she called her fiancé, Abhin KM, he thought she was joking. But soon the couple, who were childhood neighbours in Kerala, were overjoyed together. They have been in a relationship for seven years and marry next year.

Dream destination wedding:

The lucky bangle had been bought on August 8, 2025, simply as a loving gift, not for any special reason.

Now, the bride-to-be says she hopes for her dream destination wedding. She added that theirs will be an inter-religious marriage, with both Hindu and Christian traditions included.