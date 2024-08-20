Tata Power employees allegedly forced to buy company laptops before leaving, claims Reddit post

An employee of Tata Power has raised concerns about an alleged forced laptop buyback scheme imposed by the company. According to a Reddit user, the company is forcing him to buy a laptop before leaving the company. He claimed that he was told to pay ₹65,000 for the laptop. A Tata Power employee claims he is being forced to buy the company-issued laptop (Representative image)

In his anonymous Reddit post, the user mentions that he was not told anything as such when he joined this organisation 1.2 years ago. The company issued a circular 5-6 months back stating the terms and conditions of the buyback. The user, Melodic-Trainer8508, is seeking legal advice is Reddit. In his post, he asks Reddit users for suggestions as to what legal recourse should he take.

Melodic-Trainer8508 in his post wrote, “I need your suggestion as to what legal recourse should I take. They never mentioned anything as such while I joined this organisation 1.2 years back. They issued a circular 5-6 months back stating the term and condition of the buy back. They are forcing employees left right and centre to buy the laptop they gave us to do company work, and if you deny, they refrain from giving one his experience certificate too,”

“Need help as to what actions can I take to overcome this situation, I am planning to leave the organisation in a few months” he further added.

Tata Power declined to comment when HT.com reached out to the company for a response.

Reddit reacts

Reacting to the viral post, a Reddit user, classic_performer346 commented, “Advocate here: A company cannot force you to purchase the official laptop. This sounds outlandish and unbelievable for a company like TATA. You should send a strongly worded email to HR”.

A second user, BeDumbLiveSimple, commented “This is probably some middleman taking commissions. They tell you 65k but on company records it is probably 30k. Try writing an anonymous mail to the top of the chain. You should be able to get email ids from the people directory in your company”.

Another user, Kingphysics427 commented, “Looks like some details are missing here. Are you directly recruited with Tata Power or is this some kind of consultancy payroll? I have worked extensively with Tata Group and I have never come across similar policy. Also this does not suit Tata Code of Conduct at all.”

As employees look for ways to challenge the policy, the issue highlights concerns about transparency and fairness in workplace practices.