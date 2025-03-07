Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Techie with 25 years of experience baffled by job application: ‘How did you perform in mathematics in high school?’

BySimran Singh
Mar 07, 2025 05:06 PM IST

A techie with 25 years of industry experience was left frustrated after a job application required him to provide details about his high school performance. 

A tech industry veteran with 25 years of experience took to Reddit to express his frustration over a job application that required him to disclose his high school grades. The applicant, who has been in the workforce for decades, was baffled by the outdated criteria, prompting him to share his experience on the subreddit r/recruitinghell.

Many took to the comments section to express frustration. (Reddit )
Many took to the comments section to express frustration. (Reddit )

In the post, user u/iamdesertpaul uploaded a screenshot of the job application form, which asked, “How did you perform in mathematics at high school?” and “How did you perform in your native language at high school?” Both questions required a selection from a drop-down menu.

Additionally, the application demanded justification for the responses, instructing candidates to refer to “provincial, state, or nation-wide scoring systems, rankings, or recognition awards, or to competitive or selective college entrance results such as SAT or ACT scores, JAMB, matriculation results, IB results, etc.”

Frustrated with the requirement, the techie captioned his post: “I have 25 years of industry experience, went to apply to this role… I’m not filling this garbage out. I haven’t been in high school since 1997.”

His post quickly gained traction, with many users agreeing that such outdated hiring practices are counterproductive. Some commenters mocked the system, questioning why employers still prioritize high school performance over decades of professional experience. Others shared similar experiences.

Also read: Breaking stereotypes: Part-time Swiggy delivery man manages home and child while wife goes to work

Take a look at the post:

I have 25 years of industry experience, went to apply to this role and….
byu/iamdesertpaul inrecruitinghell

A user wrote, “That is some micromanagement BS”

Another added, “it's Canonical. I applied there recently and had to answer these questions. I was like, high school was a long time ago.”

A third added, “More like ageism. Can’t imagine what other value Canonical is getting from asking such questions. I feel like this should be illegal unless the job description explicitly states the role is for an internship or early career program.”

A fourth noted, “I know that role...I went OFF on them in those text boxes before submitting it. Companies are literal POS these days..”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On