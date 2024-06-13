Chandrababu Naidu updates his LinkedIn right after taking oath, says ‘resuming duties as people’s chief minister’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday, June 12. After taking the oath, Naidu shared a post on LinkedIn, updating his followers that he was “resuming duties as people’s chief minister”. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for fourth term on June 12.

“Delighted to share that I’m resuming my duties as the people’s Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” wrote Chandrababu Naidu on LinkedIn.

He added, “As you all are aware, the people of our state have given Team TDP-JSP-BJP an overwhelming mandate to serve them with 164 seats in the Assembly. This was a result of all the hard work put in by our grassroots karyakartas, office bearers and leaders, who toiled day and night to take our team’s vision for the future to the people. Their devotion paved the way for a larger Team Andhra Pradesh, to emerge, with people across the state unitedly pitching in as our fourth alliance partner with their votes. Ours will be a people’s government.”

“We shall strive to fulfil their expectations and deliver people-centric governance to the best of our abilities,” Naidu further expressed.

“He is capturing the niche audience of LinkedIn. I respect the hustle, though,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Boss is back.”

“Heartfelt congrats on your return, Chief Minister! Looking forward to Team Andhra Pradesh's vision for the future becoming a reality,” expressed a third LinkedIn user.

A fourth social media user commented, “All the best, Chandrababu Naidu. The state is definitely going to be transformed under your able leadership.”

“Took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at the swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati today. I devote myself to serving the people of my state. Thank you, Andhra Pradesh!” Naidu said in a post on X after taking the oath.

Although Naidu shared an update on LinkedIn after the swearing-in ceremony, his headline (the text that appears just below the name of a LinkedIn profile) still reads, “President, Telugu Desam Party | Member of Legislative Assembly, Kuppam | Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh (2014-2019, 1995-2004).”