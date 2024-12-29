Teacher watching porn inside classroom beats 8-year-old for laughing at him: ‘Slammed head against wall’

A teacher is under fire for allegedly beating a boy who laughed at him for watching porn videos inside a classroom in UP. Reportedly, the incident took place in Jhansi. The UP teacher was detained by police (representative image). (Unsplash/Alejandro Escamilla)

According to NDTV, the teacher, Kuldeep Yadav, was watching adult videos while in the classroom. This led the student and a few of his classmates to laugh. An angered Yadav allegedly grabbed the boy by his hair before slamming his head against a wall.

“He grabbed my son”

"The students' reaction angered Mr Yadav, who then abused and brutally thrashed my son. He grabbed my son by his hair and slammed his head against the wall. He also thrashed him with a cane. My son sustained injuries, including in his ear. I have registered a police complaint against the teacher," the victim’s father told the outlet.

The teacher was reportedly taken into custody for questioning. According to Superintendent Of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni, a probe and case have been filed. "We have taken the teacher into custody for questioning," Soni added.