Teacher’s method of inspiring students to be confident amazes people. Watch

In today’s edition of videos that may leave you with a smile and inspire you too, here is a clip showing how a teacher is instilling confidence in her students. This is a video that may leave you amazed.

The video shared on Instagram has won people’s hearts, there is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too. “Confidence starts from within! Shoutout to @__levay__ for having her students say positive affirmations before class. No better way of to get hyped for learning than spreading encouraging vibes,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show the teacher holding a full length mirror with the words “I am” written on it. Within a few moments, a girl stands in front of the mirror and says “I am smart”. The other students soon follow.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 50,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Omg! I love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome! Bravo to this teacher!” shared another. “Love this!! We should all start our day off like this,” expressed a third.

