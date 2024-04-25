Teacher’s way of recording video leaves students giggling. Wholesome moment from Tamil Nadu Montessori goes crazy viral

A teacher’s sweet gesture of making a class video extra special has left people saying, “Aww”. In the video, the woman employs an unusual way to record the students at a Tamil Nadu Montessori. Chances are, the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face. The image shows a teacher lying on the ground at a Tamil Nadu Montessori to record a video of her students. (Instagram/@salem_mehendhi_studio)

“Only For these cute smiles,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. In the clip, the students and teachers sit on a small staircase. Another teacher is seen lying on the ground, pulled by an individual to record the video. And the end result of her efforts is heartwarming to watch.

Take a look at the viral video of the teacher here:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 19.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has left people posting love-filled comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the teacher?

“Hats off to the teacher. For a second, I thought she could have walked to capture the video, but the kids' laughter on seeing their teacher made this video beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user.

“The lady who is shooting, is she really a teacher? If yes, you are a sweet teacher,” shared another. The teacher featured in the video replied, “Yes, I am. Thank you so much.”

“Where can I get a teacher like this,” posted a third.

“This has made my day. Appreciate the teacher's effort in getting those contagious laughs. I want to put my girl in such a school,” expressed a fourth.

“Best teacher of the year,” commented a fifth.

The teacher hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu and teaches at Vriksha Montessori International. She regularly shares videos on her personal Instagram and Facebook pages showing her drawing various mehendi designs.

What are your thoughts on this video of a teacher’s efforts during capturing a video that left her students in splits?