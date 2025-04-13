Techie compares Indian vs American startup founders: 'One trusts the team, the other thinks he owns it'

In a Reddit post that has struck a chord with professionals across the tech world, a software engineer shared his experience working with both Indian and American startup founders, laying out stark differences that have ignited discussion and debate online. Many took to the comments section, echoing similar sentiments.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Prefacing the post with a disclaimer—“Note: This is based purely on my experience (not a generalization)”—the engineer detailed observations drawn from both freelance and full-time roles.

According to the post, American founders tend to have a clearer vision and healthier work culture. “Knows the product and the customer,” the user said of American founders, adding, “Trusts his team, doesn’t try to master every craft… Builds for users, not user… Values quality over quantity.” The post also praised American founders for giving autonomy, respecting expertise, and listening to people.

In contrast, the engineer was critical of Indian startup founders, describing a more chaotic and controlling environment. “Often unclear on what the product even is… Builds to please a single user, not users… Pushes for 16-hour days and weekends, no regard for sustainability.” The user also mentioned poor planning and micromanagement: “Constant context-switching, no real direction… Thinks he owns you because you’re on his payroll.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions. One user wrote, “The only good thing an Indian founder can teach you is how not to run a startup.” Another added, “Indian founders are worst, would always always work outside Indian based company.”

One user wrote, “For girls its a nightmare working with pervert uncles,, they’ll never miss a chance”

Another added, “I’ve worked in US and Europe I highly agree with your take!!! Also, the Indian employees that were outsourced were a pain in the ass to work with they would ping contently, want immediate answers, avoid officially writing emails for requests, and were messaging on teams outside of office hours!!!!”

