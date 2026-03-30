Techie quits job after manager shouts and uses rude language: ‘Told me to get out of this project’

A tech professional recently opened up about resigning from a startup after alleging that the manager shouted and used rude language, despite the techie’s hard work and dedication. The manager even shortened the notice period to 15 days, despite a two-month contract. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

“Resigned because of a toxic manager- Publicly shouted at me,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the Reddit post, the techie had recently received an unexpected salary hike, but soon after, two major projects were assigned, covering development, testing, and client communication alone.

Both projects had strict deadlines, requiring long hours, often until 2 am, with clients recognising the effort put in.

Alongside these projects, the techie provided knowledge transfer to a colleague who was struggling to perform.

After a mistake by the colleague, the manager reportedly shouted at the techie, used abusive language, and asked the techie to get out of the project.

“My manager suddenly shouted at me, used rude language, and even told me to get out of this project. That really caught me off guard,” the techie wrote.

Techie resigns over disrespect: Feeling the situation was untenable, the techie resigned. The manager reduced the notice period to 15 days, despite the contract clearly stating a two-month notice period.

The issue was escalated to the CEO, who tried to mediate and encouraged both sides to work things out.

According to the Reddit post, the manager expressed distrust, claiming the techie could leave at any time.

“My manager said she doesn’t trust me because ‘I can leave anytime I want’, which honestly didn’t make sense given the situation,” the techie wrote.

“I’m not worried about finding another job; I already have a backup plan. What really bothered me was the lack of respect despite all the effort I put in,” the techie adds.

Also Read: Techie burnt out at 15 LPA job, considers quitting without an offer: ‘Never enjoyed it’