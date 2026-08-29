Techie who started career with TCS reveals ‘things that surprised’ him after joining Microsoft

A techie shared how joining Microsoft transformed his view of corporate life. He highlighted key aspects, including a flat hierarchy, flexible dress codes, end-to-end project ownership, and employee-centric campus amenities. The techie who shared an Instagram post about his corporate journey. (Instagram/@saileshgurung97)

“I joined TCS as a fresher right after graduation, so my idea of corporate life was pretty simple: log in, follow the process, log out,” Sailesh Gurung wrote on Instagram. He then explained how everything shifted when he joined Microsoft.

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“After experiencing both worlds, here are a few things that genuinely surprised me,” he continued. The first thing he explained is that “The culture shift is REAL”. Explaining, he continued, “In a service-based setup, hierarchy was very visible. Seniors, approvals, layers. At Microsoft, it feels… flat. You can reach out to anyone, collaborate across teams, and actually be heard.”

He then listed several other aspects of Microsoft's work culture that left him surprised but in the best way possible.

“No dress code. Earlier: Formals every day (except Friday freedom). Now: Just be presentable. Wear what you want. Be yourself. Office ≠ just work. From hackathons to cross-team events, there’s always something happening. Plus, gaming zones, chill spaces, and yes… even places to just rest and reset.”

Gurung explained, “You can bring your world to work. At Microsoft, you can bring your family or friends to the campus, show them around, grab food together—even on weekends. That’s something I never experienced in service-based setups.”

Not just the perks, he shared how his work ethic changed, too. “Ownership hits different. Earlier, work felt shift-based. You do your part, the next person takes over. Here, it’s yours. End to end. The responsibility is heavier… but so is the growth (and the pay).”

The techie then explained the things that may seem “little” in a Microsoft office and “Not too little” for him. “Better food, better coffee, better infrastructure, massage chairs, spaces to breathe. It’s like the workplace is designed for humans, not just employees. This is just my personal journey, from a structured service world to a product-driven one.”

Though entirely different, Gurung says that both worlds taught him different things.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sailesh Gurung. This report will be updated when he responds.)