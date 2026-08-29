Techie who started career with TCS reveals ‘things that surprised’ him after joining Microsoft
The techie talked about various perks offered to employees at Microsoft and how his outlook towards corporate world changed after joining the company.
A techie shared how joining Microsoft transformed his view of corporate life. He highlighted key aspects, including a flat hierarchy, flexible dress codes, end-to-end project ownership, and employee-centric campus amenities.
“I joined TCS as a fresher right after graduation, so my idea of corporate life was pretty simple: log in, follow the process, log out,” Sailesh Gurung wrote on Instagram. He then explained how everything shifted when he joined Microsoft.
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“After experiencing both worlds, here are a few things that genuinely surprised me,” he continued. The first thing he explained is that “The culture shift is REAL”. Explaining, he continued, “In a service-based setup, hierarchy was very visible. Seniors, approvals, layers. At Microsoft, it feels… flat. You can reach out to anyone, collaborate across teams, and actually be heard.”
He then listed several other aspects of Microsoft's work culture that left him surprised but in the best way possible.
“No dress code. Earlier: Formals every day (except Friday freedom). Now: Just be presentable. Wear what you want. Be yourself. Office ≠ just work. From hackathons to cross-team events, there’s always something happening. Plus, gaming zones, chill spaces, and yes… even places to just rest and reset.”
Gurung explained, “You can bring your world to work. At Microsoft, you can bring your family or friends to the campus, show them around, grab food together—even on weekends. That’s something I never experienced in service-based setups.”
Not just the perks, he shared how his work ethic changed, too. “Ownership hits different. Earlier, work felt shift-based. You do your part, the next person takes over. Here, it’s yours. End to end. The responsibility is heavier… but so is the growth (and the pay).”
The techie then explained the things that may seem “little” in a Microsoft office and “Not too little” for him. “Better food, better coffee, better infrastructure, massage chairs, spaces to breathe. It’s like the workplace is designed for humans, not just employees. This is just my personal journey, from a structured service world to a product-driven one.”
Though entirely different, Gurung says that both worlds taught him different things.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sailesh Gurung. This report will be updated when he responds.)
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “So true, even I shifted to a product firm after being in consulting for 10 years. This shift is real, and it’s taking me time to adjust. It’s like a new, free way of working that I haven’t experienced earlier.”
Another commented, “This is the condition of any company with a non-toxic work culture, not just Microsoft.” A third expressed, “100% true, been with MSFT for over 10 years, and the culture is by far the best.”
Also Read: Microsoft employee reflects on 3 years at first job: ‘Never really experienced the corporate struggle’
A fourth wrote, “Bro, I'm in the same stepping stone as you are, let me know the process to be in MS someday.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More