Teen behind viral ‘lore behind your header’ tweet gets 700 million views on her first-ever post

An African teenager who shared an X post, asking people to share stories behind their header on the platform, has seen her post go viral in no time, clocking in over 700 million impressions (and counting). Incidentally, it was her first post on X after creating an account. X user Blossom shared the now-viral post on November 22.(X/@Blosept1)

The user, whose name is Blossom as per her profile, created an X account this month. On November 22, she posted a simple question: “What’s the lore behind your header?”

The "header" on X is the space above a user's profile picture. Users often post quotes or photos that hold some meaning to them.

Take a look at the viral X post:

Blossom, who describes herself as a "certified soft girl", received massive responses to her prompt, with users sharing stories that prompted them to select their headers on X.

While Blossom's post got over 700 million views, over 9,000 people replied to her post and thousands of others quoted her post, sharing stories behind their headers.

While she got people to talk about their headers, her own profile page does not have a header, something that many users highlighted. Over a lakh users have re-posted the post. Her follower count also jumped to 14,000.

"Hilarious you blew up over a post you don't even have a header," a user wrote.

‘Bandana girl' takes over X with 2-second clip

Earlier this month, a similar story emerged from India, when an X post by a student, now known on the internet as the "Bandana girl", blew up. Priyanga shot to internet fame in no time after she posted a two-second clip of her sitting in an auto-rickshaw. The student, who wore a bandana in the selfie video, wrote: "Makeup ate today". However, days later, Priyanga locked her X account after her photos were allegedly misused to create AI-generated images without her consent. The fresh graduate said she was taking a break from X.

"This is going to be my last tweet for a while. There are a lot of AI-generated images and videos of me being circulated that I DID NOT CONSENT TO. It’s reached a lot of people I know and it’s affected me heavily. Please stop feeding AI applications media of real people. This has actual real-life consequences. Please ASK FOR CONSENT before you upload anything onto an AI platform," she wrote on X on Saturday, switching her account to private.

(Also Read: ‘Bandana girl’ locks X account after her photos are misused using AI: 'This has real-life consequences')