Teenage girl sells mother’s jewellery worth 1.16 crore for just 680 to buy lip studs

A teenage girl in Shanghai, China, stole and sold her mother’s jewellery worth one million yuan ( ₹1.16 crore) for just 60 yuan ( ₹680) to buy lip studs and earrings, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Police tracked down the shop where the items had been sold and recovered the stolen jewellery.(MetaAI)

The incident came to light when the girl’s mother, surnamed Wang, reported the theft to the Wanli police station of the Putuo Public Security Bureau. Wang discovered that her daughter, surnamed Li, had unknowingly sold high-value jewellery, including jade bracelets, necklaces, and gemstone pieces, mistaking them for fake items.

“I had no idea why she wanted to sell it,” Wang told police. “She said she needed money that day. When I asked how much, she told me ‘60 yuan.’ I asked why, and she said, ‘I saw someone with lip studs, and I thought they looked great. I wanted one too.’”

Li reportedly explained that the lip stud cost 30 yuan ( ₹340), and she wanted another pair of earrings priced at 30 yuan, making the total 60 yuan.

Probe

After receiving the report, the police promptly launched an investigation, reviewed surveillance footage, and coordinated with market management. They successfully tracked down the jade recycling shop where the items had been sold and recovered the stolen jewellery.

“The shop owner was out that day, so we contacted them by phone and arranged for them to come to the police station for further coordination,” said police officer Fan Gaojie.

Following the recovery, the story, first reported by the Shanghai Media Group, ignited heated discussions online.

Some netizens criticized the parenting approach, questioning why a family with such wealth did not provide the girl with enough pocket money.

One social media user commented, “If the family owns a million-yuan worth of jewellery, why not give the child some pocket money?” Another added, “A teenage girl selling jewellery for 60 yuan to get lip studs is something parents need to reflect on.”

However, others sided with the mother, expressing concern over endorsing spending pocket money on lip studs. “Giving minors pocket money to get lip studs? As a college student, I cannot support that,” wrote one commenter.

“This whole situation is a mess, troubling for the shop owner, the police, and everyone involved. Adolescents need to communicate with their parents. Stealing from your family is still theft. This is a failure in parenting, not an excuse to blame teenage rebellion,” remarked another.

The jewellery has since been returned to Wang, but the incident continues to fuel conversations about teenage behavior and parental guidance.

