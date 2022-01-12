Home / Trending / Telangana weaver makes saree that fits into matchbox. See pictures
Telangana weaver makes saree that fits into matchbox. See pictures

K. T. Rama Rao recently took to Twitter to share a creation by weaver Nalla Vijay who made a saree that fits into a matchbox.
Nalla Vijay presenting the saree he wove that can fit into a matchbox.&nbsp;(twitter/@MinisterKTR)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:58 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Seeing local artisans excel at their crafts and present them internationally and nationally makes us all very proud. A recent tweet from the official account of KT Rama Rao, the minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, details such a story. It talks about a masterpiece created by a talented weaver.

The weaver named Nalla Vijay hails from the Sircilla town in Telangana. He has successfully woven a saree which is made of pure silk and can fit into a matchbox because of how finely spun it is. He recently showcased his creation in Hyderabad to ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabitha Indrareddy and V Srinivas Goud, along with KT Rama Rao himself.

Take a look at the tweet for yourself:

Since being shared on January 11, this post has garnered more than 650 likes and several supportive comments for the talented young weaver.

Many flocked to the comments section to post clapping emojis in order to compliment Nalla Vijay. “Great talent,” posted a Twitter user. “Hats off brother,” commented another. “Vijay, hope your dreams come true!” expressed a third. “Great effort,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this magnificent creation?

