Test your logic skills: Only top-tier problem solvers can crack this tricky brain teaser

In a world where scrolling through social media has become second nature, it’s the unexpected brain teasers that make us pause and think. These puzzles, often deceptively simple in appearance, challenge our logic and creativity in surprising ways. Now, a new visual puzzle has captured the internet’s attention, leaving many scratching their heads and debating the answer. A viral brain teaser puzzle shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

Shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes, this brain teaser has left users stumped. It appears to be a straightforward visual riddle — but cracking it demands some clever thinking.

The image presents two grids:

A 2x2 grid (which has 4 squares) is shown to equal 5

A 3x3 grid (which has 9 squares) is followed by a question mark, prompting users to figure out its value

The challenge is to uncover the hidden logic behind how the number of squares translates to the given values.

Check out the puzzle here:

Thinking outside the box

At first glance, it may seem like a mathematical question based on counting squares, but as with most viral brain teasers, the trick lies in spotting the underlying pattern or alternative interpretation. Social media users have been commenting with a variety of theories — from counting borders to more abstract reasoning.

Some guess the answer is 13, based on the idea that each square adds 1 point, and then there's an additional point per row or column. Others believe it’s simply a playful riddle designed to spark discussion rather than offer a clear-cut answer.

Why we love a good challenge

Brain teasers like this one continue to go viral because they play into our natural curiosity and love for problem-solving. If this teaser has piqued your interest, why not give it a go? Grab a pen and paper, sketch the grids, and see if you can figure out the mystery behind the 3x3 grid. Who knows — you might just uncover the logic that’s baffling many online.

Ready to test your brainpower? What do you think the 3x3 grid equals?