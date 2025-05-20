Test your mental sharpness: You're a true genius if you crack this mind-boggling brain teaser

Online brain teasers have become a widely beloved pastime, offering users a light-hearted escape from daily routines while keeping their minds sharp. These puzzling riddles not only entertain but also encourage logical thinking and problem-solving—qualities that have made such challenges increasingly popular. A brain teaser shared on Facebook stumped users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Maths test: You’ll be called a puzzle pro if you crack this tricky brain teaser)

One particular brain teaser has recently caught the attention on social media, once again proving the internet’s unrelenting appetite for a good mental challenge.

The puzzle that has everyone guessing

A recent riddle, shared by the Facebook page "Minion Quotes", has left many scratching their heads. The image reads:

"I had 13 dollars. My mum gave me 10 dollars while my dad gave me 30 dollars. My aunt and uncle gave me 100 dollars. I had another 5 dollars. How much money did I have?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the riddle appears to be a straightforward maths problem. However, the trick lies in the wording—specifically the tense of the question. It's not about how much money the person has now, but rather how much they originally had.

Another classic riddle

This isn't the first time "Minion Quotes" has shared riddles that have captured widespread attention. An earlier teaser that went viral reads:

"I start with the letter E, I end with the letter E. I contain only one letter, yet I am not the letter E! What am I?"

The answer? An envelope. It starts and ends with ‘E’ and typically contains one letter—clever, isn’t it?

(Also read: ‘Only for geniuses’: Can you solve this brain teaser in less than one minute?)

Why we can’t get enough

The internet's fascination with brain teasers is showing no signs of slowing. Whether it’s for a quick distraction, a friendly challenge among peers, or a way to flex mental muscles, these puzzles offer a unique form of entertainment that continues to draw attention.

So, have you managed to crack the latest riddle? Or are you still doing the maths? Either way, one thing is clear: brain teasers are here to stay.