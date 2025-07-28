Thailand king's estranged son posts emotional birthday message for father: 'May His Majesty…’

The son of Thailand's King Rama X, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, who made headlines recently for being ordained as a Buddhist monk in Bangkok, has shared a heartfelt message for his father on his birthday. In an Instagram post, sharing a childhood picture of himself holding his father's hand, Vacharaesorn wished the king a happy birthday(Instagram/vacharaesorn1981)

The 43-year-old prince, along with his three brothers, was stripped of his royal titles and exiled from Thailand, along with the king's then-wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

In an Instagram post, sharing a childhood picture of himself holding his father's hand, Vacharaesorn wished the king a happy birthday. "I humbly offer my best wishes. May His Majesty the King live long. Happy Birthday, Dear Father," he wrote in Thai.

Many have claimed that Vacharaesorn's return to Thailand from the United States, where he grew up along with his brothers and mother, is a sign that he is trying to regain his father's favour.

King Rama X or King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 72, has been married four times. He maintains both a queen and a royal consort, which has further complicated the royal family's dynamics, throwing the throne's succession into question.

Rama X has had four wives with whom he shares five sons and two daughters. As Thailand's laws of succession only favour male heirs, the king's only officially recognised son, Prince Dipangkorn, is the next in line for the throne. However, he is believed to suffer from a developmental condition that could render him unfit to be the king.

Next, the king's eldest child, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, could be a potential heir only if the king rewrites the law permitting only male heirs.

Unfortunately, she has been in a coma since 2022, and there is little information on her condition.

With his recent return to Thailand and ordination as a monk, a custom for male royals to follow before taking on public duties, and the heartfelt birthday post, Vacharaesorn might be signalling a reconciliation with his father and possibly being reinstated as a royal.

