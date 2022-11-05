'Thailava's charm': Rajnikanth's lookalike has caught the attention of netizens

Finding someone who resembles our favourite celebrity is, to put it mildly, fascinating. And this time, netizens have found someone who looks very close to superstar Rajnikanth. Picture of Gashkori, a retired government worker from Pakistan, is becoming popular online because of how much he resembles our beloved Thalaivar.

In a Tweet made by user @ImranKhanHara, you can see the image of Rehmat Gashkori wearing a white kurta and a hairstyle and beard that matches the look of Rajnikanth. In the Tweet's caption, the user wrote, "I'm blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother. What an amazing personality. "

Take a look at the lookalike of Rajnikanth here:

I’m blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother 🥰

What an amazing personality 😊 pic.twitter.com/VWltwiOSjD — Imran Khan Hara (@ImranKhanHara) September 30, 2020

This is not the only picture that was shared. Twitter user @wardahn00r had also shared another picture with him.

Take a look at it below:

Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi🌷😂



Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020

This picture was shared almost two years back. However, it has started to gain momentum on social media site and is getting popular among the masses. There are several likes and comments on the picture as well. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "No one like Rajnikanth, he is the best. The thailava's charm is different, but he really looks like him." A second user wrote, "That's the spell of one and only superstar. " "We have another Rajni in Pakistan," said a third user.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON