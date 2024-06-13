‘Thanos of LinkedIn’: Profile with Oxford, Harvard and Stanford degrees goes viral

“Thanos’ LinkedIn?” is what the Internet is asking after going through a LinkedIn profile shared by a startup co-founder. Nikhil Basu came across an “absurd” profile on LinkedIn, where the individual has earned degrees from top universities, including Oxford, Harvard and Stanford. Screenshot of the LinkedIn profile shared by a startup co-founder. (X/@nbt)

“Just came across the most absurd education history of all time on LinkedIn,” wrote Basu Trivedi while sharing a screenshot of the LinkedIn profile.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The LinkedIn profile is of Jamie Beaton, CEO of Crimson Education. According to his LinkedIn, he has attended top universities, including Oxford, Harvard and Stanford. Beaton started with the Saint Kentigern in 2000, then attended King’s College, Auckland, followed by the University of Auckland, Princeton University, Yale Law School, the University of Pennsylvania, Schwarzman Scholars, University of Oxford, Stanford University, and Harvard University.

Beaton studied MBA, applied mathematics, and International relations, among other subjects, at the aforementioned universities over the years.

Take a look at the viral LinkedIn profile right here:

The post shared by Basu has received over 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many X users even dropped comments on the post, with one asking if the startup founder will hire the person with so many degrees or not. To this, Basu replied, “He also started a company that is apparently worth $1B+… so, I think so?”

“Wild. I thought it was going to be a long list of online certificate programs from these institutions at first glance,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Is this Thanos’ LinkedIn? Don't let my parents see this one.”

“Gotta catch 'em all,” said a fifth X user.