The midnight strike: Indian couple’s journey from damaged building to safety in Bahrain
A West Bengal man living in Bahrain with his wife survived a drone strike on their building. Speaking to HT.com, he shared his journey from panic to safety.
Prithwish Dasgupta and Saswati Banerjee, a couple from West Bengal, were only a few months into their new life in Manama when the West Asia crisis arrived at their doorstep. Due to Bahrain's role as a key regional security hub, the country has faced a wave of drone and missile strikes, one of which hit the couple's apartment building during the night. Speaking to HT.com, Prithwish Dasgupta recalled the panic of the "sudden explosions" and their subsequent relocation to a hotel for safety. Though they are currently secure, the couple remains vigilant as they decide whether to return to India or stay in the Gulf.
Reflecting on the harrowing moment, the peace of their new home was shattered. Dasgupta shared the toll the initial attacks took on them. “It was extremely shocking and unsettling. We had never experienced anything like this before. The sudden explosions, sirens, and emergency alerts created a lot of panic. Being in a new country, away from family, made it even more stressful.”
Midnight drone attack:
Dasgupta told HT.com that during the strikes, the top floor of his rented unit was affected. “A drone caused damage during the night, and everything happened very fast and unexpectedly.”
He recalled, “The upper floors and rooftop of the building were affected. There was visible damage in and around the premises. Thankfully, our unit was not directly damaged and we are safe.”
Where are they staying now?
“After the first strikes, we had to leave our building and take shelter temporarily. We later stayed in a hotel with basic essentials before moving to a safer temporary place, where we could stay secure while monitoring the situation,” Dasgupta shared.
While the couple avoided direct property loss, the sudden strikes forced them into a cycle of emergency relocation and hotel stays. These unplanned expenses have significantly strained their monthly budget, adding to the financial stress in an already volatile situation.
Dasgupta told HT.com, “There has been no direct financial loss. However, we had additional unplanned expenses from our monthly budget due to emergency relocation and hotel stays.”
Did the authorities help?
Despite the tension, the couple credited the Bahraini authorities for being "proactive" in sharing timely alerts and managing evacuations from affected areas.
“We have been closely following all official updates. The Bahrain authorities have been very proactive—sharing timely alerts, ensuring safety, arranging evacuations from affected areas, and maintaining overall control of the situation.”
Dasgupta recalled that their constant communication and rapid response have been instrumental in restoring a sense of safety and stability for residents during the crisis. He shared that though the initial strikes were shocking, the situation is now improving.
“The situation is now improving and relatively stable. Authorities have been working continuously since day one to manage the situation. Their quick response and constant communication have helped restore a sense of safety among residents.”
Resilience amid crisis:
Looking back at the ordeal, Dasgupta reflected on the profound life lessons forged in the heart of the crisis.
He said, “This experience has taught us many life lessons. It reminded us how unpredictable life can be, and how important it is to stay calm, think clearly, and support each other during crises. Facing fear and uncertainty helped us realize the value of resilience, preparation, and adaptability.”
He added, “We hope sharing our story encourages others not to give up, to stay positive, and to keep moving forward even in the hardest times. Life is full of challenges, but each struggle strengthens us and teaches us to appreciate safety, family, and the small joys we often take for granted.”
Do they plan to come back to India?
“At this point, we are monitoring the situation and will take a decision based on how things progress,” the Indian expat told HT.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More