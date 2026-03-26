The midnight strike: Indian couple’s journey from damaged building to safety in Bahrain

Prithwish Dasgupta and Saswati Banerjee, a couple from West Bengal, were only a few months into their new life in Manama when the West Asia crisis arrived at their doorstep. Due to Bahrain's role as a key regional security hub, the country has faced a wave of drone and missile strikes, one of which hit the couple's apartment building during the night. Speaking to HT.com, Prithwish Dasgupta recalled the panic of the "sudden explosions" and their subsequent relocation to a hotel for safety. Though they are currently secure, the couple remains vigilant as they decide whether to return to India or stay in the Gulf. Prithwish Dasgupta and Saswati Banerjee, an Indian couple living in Bahrain. (Prithwish Dasgupta)

Reflecting on the harrowing moment, the peace of their new home was shattered. Dasgupta shared the toll the initial attacks took on them. “It was extremely shocking and unsettling. We had never experienced anything like this before. The sudden explosions, sirens, and emergency alerts created a lot of panic. Being in a new country, away from family, made it even more stressful.”

Midnight drone attack: Dasgupta told HT.com that during the strikes, the top floor of his rented unit was affected. “A drone caused damage during the night, and everything happened very fast and unexpectedly.”

He recalled, “The upper floors and rooftop of the building were affected. There was visible damage in and around the premises. Thankfully, our unit was not directly damaged and we are safe.”

Where are they staying now? “After the first strikes, we had to leave our building and take shelter temporarily. We later stayed in a hotel with basic essentials before moving to a safer temporary place, where we could stay secure while monitoring the situation,” Dasgupta shared.

While the couple avoided direct property loss, the sudden strikes forced them into a cycle of emergency relocation and hotel stays. These unplanned expenses have significantly strained their monthly budget, adding to the financial stress in an already volatile situation.

Dasgupta told HT.com, “There has been no direct financial loss. However, we had additional unplanned expenses from our monthly budget due to emergency relocation and hotel stays.”

Did the authorities help? Despite the tension, the couple credited the Bahraini authorities for being "proactive" in sharing timely alerts and managing evacuations from affected areas.

“We have been closely following all official updates. The Bahrain authorities have been very proactive—sharing timely alerts, ensuring safety, arranging evacuations from affected areas, and maintaining overall control of the situation.”

Dasgupta recalled that their constant communication and rapid response have been instrumental in restoring a sense of safety and stability for residents during the crisis. He shared that though the initial strikes were shocking, the situation is now improving.

“The situation is now improving and relatively stable. Authorities have been working continuously since day one to manage the situation. Their quick response and constant communication have helped restore a sense of safety among residents.”

Resilience amid crisis: Looking back at the ordeal, Dasgupta reflected on the profound life lessons forged in the heart of the crisis.

He said, “This experience has taught us many life lessons. It reminded us how unpredictable life can be, and how important it is to stay calm, think clearly, and support each other during crises. Facing fear and uncertainty helped us realize the value of resilience, preparation, and adaptability.”

He added, “We hope sharing our story encourages others not to give up, to stay positive, and to keep moving forward even in the hardest times. Life is full of challenges, but each struggle strengthens us and teaches us to appreciate safety, family, and the small joys we often take for granted.”